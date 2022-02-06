By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last week's winter storm has delayed trash pickup in the City of Pittsburgh.
The city says Friday's collection will be made up on Monday.
Workers will start Monday by picking up at all addresses missed on Friday before beginning Monday’s regular collections.
The city asks you to bring your cans inside until Monday.
Pickup for the rest of the week will continue as regularly scheduled.