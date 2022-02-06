MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at the McKeesport Public Works Department this morning.
This is where salt trucks and vehicles are kept, which is significant, especially during this time of year.
Crews tell KDKA the scene is far from over, and they still have parts of the fire to put out.
Part of the garage doors are burned down.
This happened earlier this morning, and crews have been here for a few hours.
We’re waiting to talk to the fire chief to see what the possible cause is.