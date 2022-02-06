PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Weeks after he was shot and killed outside Oliver Citywide Academy, Marquis Campbell was laid to rest yesterday.
Family and friends gathered to remember the 15-year-old, and they still wonder why he was targeted.
Campbell was known for his smile and positive spirit.
"He was extremely concerned with pleasing his mom when it came to his education," Pastor Carl Brown said. "Many people called him a mamma's boy because he loved his mom dearly, and he always wanted to make her proud."
Pastor Brown said Campbell dreamed of being a rapper, a basketball player and his passion was his art.
He was remembered by those at Oliver Citywide Academy as a gentle soul.
The two suspects wanted for his killing are still on the run.