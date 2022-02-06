HIGHLAND PARK (KDKA) — This evening, friends, family and activists will gather to remember a man who was shot and killed late last year while on a camping trip with co-workers in Venango County.
The vigil today will be at Highland Park — Peter Spencer was a Jamaican immigrant who called Pittsburgh home — and his family says that park was his favorite.
He was shot nine times on that camping trip and while his family says justice has been slow — they’re taking this time to remember him.
Back in December — Spencer was the only Black person to go on a camping trip with co-workers.
Police say that at some point there was an altercation that they believe ended up with Spencer getting killed.
Little details have been released — which is why the family and supporters continue to gather — even as recently as last week to call for justice.
Spencer was shot nine times total — in the back, chest, neck and other areas.
If you're interested in attending Peter Spencer's vigil — it's this afternoon at 5 p.m. at Highland Park — and people are meeting at the fountain.
The Venango County District Attorney’s Office says they are investigating, and details in the case should be available within the coming weeks.