By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
LAS VEGAS (KDKA) – Talk about an…unlikely duo.
On a fourth and 15 in the second quarter of the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, TJ Watt teamed up with, of all people, Myles Garrett to extend the AFC’s lead.
Least shocking news of the day:@_TJWatt just got to the quarterback & forced a fumble
📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/ygrVsUzy7I
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 6, 2022
TJ Watt got to quarterback Kirk Cousins and knocked down his pass attempt which Myles Garrett picked it off.
Garrett took it to the house and put the AFC ahead 20-13.
And after TJ and Myles teamed up for the score, it was Diontae Johnson hooking up with Mac Jones for the two-point conversion.

GO DJ!!@Juiceup__3 | 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/Nob4jOqy98
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 6, 2022
Stay with us here on KDKA.com for more highlights and snippets from the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl!