PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today’s weather is going to be pretty close to seasonal with highs near 40 degrees and morning lows near 20.

It will be cloudy for the morning with calm winds. The sun pokes out this afternoon with skies briefly turning sunny through sundown.

We get another blast of colder air moving in this evening and overnight, bringing with it a chance for some spot snow showers overnight.

If snow is measurable, it will not be by much. Snow is not expected to have any impact on your Tuesday morning commute.

The warmest day of the work week will likely occur on Wednesday with highs well into the 40s.

Our best chance for snow throughout the week happens on Thursday. Temperatures at this point look to remain just over 32 during the day as the snow moves in, meaning that accumulations will be light.

There may be brief periods with slush on roads though.

