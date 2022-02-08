By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man with four warrants has been arrested after nearly a year on the Allegheny County sheriff’s most wanted list.

Carlos Hart Jr. from Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood has been wanted since 2020 and has since wracked up three arrest warrants and one bench warrant, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hart was facing multiple charges, including terroristic threats and simple assault, after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into his ex’s at a red light on Penn Avenue in September of 2020.

Six months after that, the sheriff’s office said he was found with a gun and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop. Because he was violating probation after an armed robbery conviction in 2012, a bench warrant was issued.

A few months later, he was charged for allegedly threatening his ex and after a police chase ended with a crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Hart has been on the most wanted list since April 2021.

Deputies were able to pin his location at a residential duplex in Wilkinsburg and arrested him Tuesday. Deputies said they could hear the sound of a firearm racking inside, and they found a disassembled gun in the bathroom and bedroom after he surrendered.

He’s now in the Allegheny County Jail and facing additional charges for the gun found at his house.