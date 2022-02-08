CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a bank robbery downtown.

The robbery happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Fourth Avenue, emergency officials said. There is a First National Bank at that location.

The suspect reportedly got away.

Investigators have not yet said how much money was taken or if there were any injuries.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.