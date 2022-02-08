By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a bank robbery downtown.
The robbery happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Fourth Avenue, emergency officials said. There is a First National Bank at that location.
The suspect reportedly got away.
Investigators have not yet said how much money was taken or if there were any injuries.
