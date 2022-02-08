By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some at-home COVID-19 tests are being recalled because they were illegally imported into the U.S.
SD Biosensor is voluntarily recalling its STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag Home Tests.
While the tests aren't known to be distributed directly to consumers, the company is issuing the recall out of an abundance of caution.
The FDA says the tests are not cleared, authorized or approved by them. Anyone who managed to get one is asked to throw it away and not use it.
SD Biosensor says it's investigating how its product was illegally imported and is strengthening contracts and enforcements with distributors.
