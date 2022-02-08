By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released their final, extensive report on a horrific chain-reaction crash that left multiple people dead and dozens others injured two years ago on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The crash, on Jan. 5, 2020, happened in the westbound lanes and involved numerous vehicles – including a motorcoach, a FedEx tractor trailer, two UPS tractor trailers and a car.

Video recorders on the FedEx trucks helped immensely in the investigation, the NTSB said.

The video captured enabled investigators to see the sequence of events leading up to and during the crash. They also determined there was insufficient data as to why the driver of the motorcoach initially lost control and whether being tired played a role.

However, they do say speed was a factor.

“Staff found the motorcoach was traveling too fast on a wet roadway while on a descending curve, ” Kenny Bragg, the NTSB Human Performance Group Chairman, said. “The driver failed to reduce speed on the wet roadway, which contributed to his loss of control, which initiated the crash sequence.”

The NTSB report shows that the driver of the motorcoach had two prior traffic violations and two prior crashes. Both crashes were minor. One was while he was on duty and the other was while he was off duty. The violations were for speeding and running a stop sign.

He began working for the motorcoach company in 2019 and had some familiarity with the route he was on when the crash happened.

The chain reaction was started when the motorcoach ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned. It blocked both the westbound lanes and the shoulders of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

It was traveling around a curve at night in light snow.

Two trucks towing semitrailers that were following the motorcoach hit it. In the end, five people died in the violent crash, while 50 others were injured.

The report also provides background on the tractor trailer drivers.

The FedEx driver had no prior traffic citations and one prior crash that was “non-preventable” in California. The UPS driver had several prior traffic violations, most of which were for speeding, and one prior crash on the Turnpike in East Washington in May of 2019.