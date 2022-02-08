PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A University of Pittsburgh lecturer is saying sorry after reportedly making controversial comments in the classroom.

KDKA has learned that the remarks were made by a lecturer who was discussing wearing a mask and allegedly used a Holocaust analogy during a class.

The information was first reported by Pitt News.

It’s reported that in a University of Pittsburgh Politics of Water class last Tuesday, the visiting lecturer made a comment comparing mask-wearing to “being gassed in Auschwitz.”

The student newspaper reports the instructor began class complaining about how his mask made him uncomfortable while lecturing.

The university’s health rules require face coverings regardless of vaccination status and the masks must be well-fitted and cover the mouth and nose.

According to Pitt News, a student who is Jewish expressed their discomfort of the situation on Reddit.

The instructor has allegedly apologized to the class in an email.

Students are encouraged to report incidents they feel are offensive or harmful on the University’s website.

The University of Pittsburgh has not yet responded to requests for comment.

It’s unclear at this time if the instructor is facing any sanctions.

