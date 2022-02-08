PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least two people were injured, including a police officer, during an overnight incident in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.
Multiple police units were called out to the scene along Apple Street early Tuesday morning.
According to police, a man pushed a police officer after coming out of a home when officers responded to the scene.
The officer fell, and was taken to the hospital for an injured wrist and was released. The other person who was taken to the hospital was being treated for a head injury. She was last listed in stable condition.
Police say the man who was detained was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and charges are pending.
