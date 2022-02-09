PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We will be warming up today with highs expected to be near 50 degrees.

Right Now: Clouds are moving in. Highs today will be 15-20 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Alert: None

Aware: Tonight into Thursday will see around 0.15” of precipitation. Most of this will come from snow showers rolling in from the west.

Temperatures should hover just above the freezing mark while most of the precipitation falls. Even if it all falls as snow (which is unlikely) only minor accumulations would be expected. Things may change if temperatures fall below 32° faster than anticipated.

More rain and snow are expected on Friday evening through Saturday.

I don’t expect that traffic will be impacted by much on Thursday as another blast of cold air quickly slides by.

Similar to yesterday morning (when we saw nearly a half-inch of snow falling), snow showers are expected as the cold air moves through. Similar to yesterday I also think model data is underplaying the amount of snow we will likely see.

The cold push of air along with upslope winds will likely push our snow totals up to around an inch. Little to none of that sticks around for more than an hour with temperatures hovering just over 32 degrees for most of the day.

Looking ahead, we have another rain-to-snow chance Friday evening into Saturday.

Sunday will be colder with highs in the 20s.

Valentine’s Day is looking dry and chilly with a high of 30 expected and morning lows in single digits for many places.

