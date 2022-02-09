By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Rep. Pam Snyder is set to retire at the end of her current term, her office announced.

Snyder, D-Greene/Fayette/Washington, announced Wednesday that she is not running for reelection and plans to retire at the end of her term on Nov. 30, 2022.

“It has been a true honor to learn, grow and serve on multiple levels of government,” Snyder said in a release. “While I love being the voice of our community in Harrisburg, this past year has reminded me how short and precious our time is, and I look forward to having more time to spend with my husband and family.”

Snyder, whose public service career has spanned three decades, has been a state representative for the last five years. In the release, her office said her “proudest accomplishment” was advocating to advance broadband initiatives across the state

“I want to thank my family, who have sacrificed so much for me to fulfill my public service obligations over the years,” Snyder said. “I could not have done it without their support.”

“I also want to thank my entire staff. They are truly second to none and have always put the people of the 50th District first and foremost.”

“Last, but certainly not least, I want to thank all the people who have placed their faith in me over the years. I have always tried to represent and serve with dignity, respect and honesty, even during the most difficult times. I pray our political system can find a way to restore unity and faith in government.”