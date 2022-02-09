By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Just a couple of weeks after Keith Butler announced his retirement as the Steelers defensive coordinator, his successor has been named.
Teryl Austin has been named the defensive coordinator, the team announced Wednesday.
READ MORE: Hays Bald Eagles Nest Ready For Season's 1st Egg
We have named Teryl Austin as our defensive coordinator.
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 9, 2022
Austin has served as the Steelers’ senior defensive assistant and secondary coach since the 2019 season. Before coming to the Steelers, Austin was the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 and then the Detroit Lions from 2014-2017.
Defenses under Austin have been fairly successful, including during his time in Detroit, finishing in the top ten in total yards allowed per game, rushing yards per game allowed, and the number of games when opponents were held to 20 points or less.
He is a western Pennsylvania native, having attended Sharon High School in Mercer County.