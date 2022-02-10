By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman on the river walk along the Allegheny last year.
A jury found Robert Flynn guilty of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, unlawful restraint and stalking.
A woman told police she was on the Allegheny Wharf between Point State Park and the Roberto Clemente Bridge when Flynn grabbed her from behind, pulled down her pants, pushed her to the ground and laid on top of her.
According to court paperwork, she kicked and screamed as Flynn held her down, and eventually he got up and ran away. She told police she believed Flynn was going to rape her.
Sentencing is set for March 15.