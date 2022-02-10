CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wednesday was the start of a murder trial for a man accused of killing the father of a former Pitt Basketball star.

The trial of Dilon Bartifay began as he was accused of shooting Gregory Blair in 2019.

In November 2019, Bartifay and Gregory Blair, the father of Dejuan Blair, got into an argument on Center Street in Wilkinsburg.

Police say Bartifay shot Blair and then walked away.

Blair later died at the hospital.