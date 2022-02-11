By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The attorneys for a couple injured in the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse intend to sue multiple government agencies over alleged neglect.

Lawyers For Tyrone and Velva Perry sent notices of intent to sue to the city of Pittsburgh, PennDOT and the Port Authority on Thursday. The couple was in the red pick-up, one of five vehicles that plummeted to the bottom of a ravine when the bridge collapsed two weeks ago. They both suffered fractured vertebrae.

“This was not a random accident. It was a catastrophe, and it was preventable,” attorney Paul Ellis said.

Ellis said the city, PennDOT and Port Authority “rolled dice and cut corners at the expense of public safety.”

The bridge, like many others, had a poor rating for more than a decade. In 2017, inspectors said it needed an overhaul “because of general structure deterioration and inadequate strength,” and recommended a restoration project estimated at $1.5 million. That project was never funded.

Ten people sustained what officials described as minor injuries, but Ellis said there was nothing minor about the Perry’s shattered backs. Their daughter Erin said her mother fractured two vertebrae and her father had one severe fracture.

Both are in hard-shell back braces and Erin said their mobility is limited. She said her parents’ road to recovery is long, but right now they’re not sure how long. She said they’re also traumatized after the experience.

“It was such a shocking situation that there were people calling from all over who were sharing prayers and offering support and spoke about their own trauma at the thought of this happening to themselves. So it’s a very traumatic experience that’s being relived and retold constantly throughout the day,” she said.

One of the vehicles involved in the collapse was a Port Authority bus. When asked about why the Port Authority was included in the suit, the attorneys said the authority is relevant, but they don’t want to speak on a “theory of liability” before filing anything.

The notices are a first step in notifying Pittsburgh, PennDOT and the Port Authority of potential legal action.

Erin said she hopes the litigation means that what happened to her parents never happens to anyone else.

Andy Sheehan will have more on this story on KDKA Evening News.