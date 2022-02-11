By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A judge has dismissed the charges against three people who were being accused of elder abuse.
Police in Forward Township arrested Lori Giacomelli and her two adult children, Rachael and Nicholas, in December.
They said the family was supposed to be caring for a 76-year-old woman but the defense argued there was no formal agreement in place.
They also said the woman refused all medical treatment.
Police said the woman had been bathed in a long time and found her sitting in her own filth.