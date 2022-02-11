By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Hays eagles have laid their first egg of the season.

According to PixCams, which runs the camera used to livestream the nest, the first egg was laid Friday at 6:22.

It’s one day earlier than last year. In 2021, the first egg was spotted on Feb. 12. Three were laid, and the first hatched near the end of March.

The average laying time can range from two to four days, the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania says, so more could soon be on the way.

After hatching, the eaglets will stay in the nest for several days. The Audobon Society says in Pennsylvania, the eaglets usually leave around mid-summer and keep coming back until their parents kick them out.

Bird lovers can watch the eagles through a new, crisper camera with audio this year. The camera livestreams the nest in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood. You can watch it right here.

There’s also a camera installed for a nest at the Mon Valley Works Irvin Plant in West Mifflin.