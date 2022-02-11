By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) – Kittanning-Plumcreek Water Authority customers are under a boil water advisory after a water main break.
It's connected to a boil water advisory in place For Manor Township Joint Municipal Authority customers that happened after a leak. Kittanning-Plumcreek Water Authority customers are now impacted by that advisory after the authority started pumping water from MTJMA on Friday.
The loss of water pressure because of the main break could have allowed contamination to enter the distribution system.
Customers shouldn't drink the water without boiling it first. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.
Testing is being done, and the advisory will be lifted when it’s completed.