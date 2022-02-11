PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Students at Penn Hills High School held a spirit day to support Aaron Donald.

Students at the high school were babies when Donald was making a name for himself in high school. But that is not stopping those students or the district from supporting him for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“To know the best defensive lineman in the game went to your high school, it’s cool,” said Penn Hills linebacker Keith Pelmon. “It makes you want to work harder.”

Penn Hills students and staff dressed in Rams blue on Friday to show their support. Donald graduated from Penn Hills High in 2010.

Current players like Daequan Lewis, who fills the position Donald once played, said it does not get much better when looking for inspiration.

“It’s kinda awesome,” Lewis said. “Every time I need motivation, I just come and look at this right here.”

Students are not the only ones excited for the big game. The superintendents for Penn Hills and Clairton have a friendly bet, with the loser bringing breakfast to the other school.

Back in the day, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd played for Clairton. But come Sunday’s Super Bowl, his team will play Donald’s Rams.

“It’s good to see somebody that was here in our position made it that far and is doing it at that level,” said Penn Hills linebacker Jaimere Brown.

Penn Hills is also looking forward to adding more memorabilia to its trophy case if Donald and the Rams win.

“It’s gonna be awesome, plenty of room for it right here,” Penn Hills teacher Matt Herdman said.