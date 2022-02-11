By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh is terminating nine employees for not complying with its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

According to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, three faculty members also face disciplinary proceedings. The Post-Gazette reports the nine employees are among the 22 staff members who were previously not in compliance.

In November, Pitt announced it would be following the Biden administration’s federal mandate, requiring all faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 6.

In a statement on Nov. 9, the university said, “While we will begin progressive discipline for faculty and staff who are not compliant with the interim policy by that date, we will use the month of December to help those who want to become compliant do so for the start of the spring term,” a university spokesperson said. “We will similarly work with such students during that period.”

Some students at Pitt were previously disenrolled for the spring semester for not complying with the university’s vaccine mandate. The semester started on Jan. 10 and students were welcomed back on campus on Jan. 8.