PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is currently in the hospital in serious condition after being shot in the back, while another man is recovering after being shot in the leg.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Thursday along Woods Run Avenue near the city’s Brighton Heights and Perry North neighborhoods.

When officers arrived in that area they found two people shot. The first was in a home on Woods Run Avenue.

They discovered a man was hit in the back. Medics on scene quickly took him to the hospital. He remains in serious condition.

Then along the intersection of Woods Run Avenue and Maridale Avenue, officers found a second man. He was shot in the lower leg. Police applied a tourniquet before he was taken to the hospital. Public Safety tells us a K-9 on scene was also injured in this, but is expected to be ok.

Police detained three people at the scene. No word yet if any of them will be charged.

According to Public Safety, this incident appears to be a dispute between neighbors, but it remains under investigation.