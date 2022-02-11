By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — The mayor of McKeesport has ordered the closure of the Versailles Avenue Bridge due to infrastructure safety concerns.

The span is now closed to both vehicles and pedestrians after city officials pushed to have it reinspected, Mayor Michael Cherepko said.

Versailles Avenue Bridge Closed The McKeesport mayor shut it down this morning to vehicles and pedestrians pushing for a prompt reinspection. He said: “It is in the best interest of the safely of our residents that we are proactive in closing this bridge.” pic.twitter.com/aDsvUaeRfg — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 11, 2022

MORE: According to the state's bridge conditions site, the Versailles Avenue Bridge is listed in POOR condition. This bridge is owned by the city of McKeesport. pic.twitter.com/W9u3oGeXsn — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 11, 2022

The bridge was inspected in October and reduced to one lane because of deteriorating conditions.

However, the mayor now said that its immediate closure is in the best interest of public safety.

Read the mayor’s full letter to the community here:

Concrete barriers are in place on both ends of the bridge and detour signs are expected to go up on Monday.

The formal detour will follow Coursin Street to Fifth Avenue to Evans Avenue to avoid residential areas.

Stay with KDKA for Amy Wadas’ full reports on this developing story.