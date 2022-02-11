CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
The bridge in McKeesport was inspected in October and reduced to one lane because of deteriorating conditions.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — The mayor of McKeesport has ordered the closure of the Versailles Avenue Bridge due to infrastructure safety concerns.

The span is now closed to both vehicles and pedestrians after city officials pushed to have it reinspected, Mayor Michael Cherepko said.

However, the mayor now said that its immediate closure is in the best interest of public safety.

Read the mayor’s full letter to the community here:

Concrete barriers are in place on both ends of the bridge and detour signs are expected to go up on Monday.

The formal detour will follow Coursin Street to Fifth Avenue to Evans Avenue to avoid residential areas.

