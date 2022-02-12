By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After two years away due to the pandemic, runners are getting stretched out, taking their marks, and getting ready for one of the biggest weekends in the city of Pittsburgh.

Training for the Pittsburgh Half Marathon began on Saturday as marathon organizers held a free training run at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in the South Side.

“No matter your fitness level, we want to make it fun and easy to get moving, and today’s event is one way that P3R supports runners during their entire journey to race weekend,” said Troy Schooley, P3R CEO. “Our runners continue to inspire us with their determination and all the miles they log on their way to the start line. After two years of virtual events, the finish line is going to feel extra special this year, and we can’t wait to celebrate with them.”

More than 300 runners met on the South Side to get warmed up, get tips, and get ready for the race.

Pittsburgh Marathon weekend is set for April 30-May 1 and if you want to register or get training tips with the race just around the corner, you can do so on the Marathon website at this link!