PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We started off with temperatures around 40 at midnight with rain showers overnight and early morning.

Right now: A few light rain and snow showers and flurries through the morning.

Alert: ​None

Aware: ​Colder weather settles in this afternoon and lasts through Tuesday morning.

Those are switching to a mix and light snow showers for some.

The ridges could pick up 1″ but little to no snow accumulation is expected for the rest of us. Colder and dry air wraps behind the front.

Temperatures fall through the day leaving us in the 30s by the afternoon and it’ll still be a bit breezy.

After the front passes, we will be dry through the rest of the day and much of next week with sunshine.

The sunshine next week will be deceiving because lows will only be in the teens and possibly single digits through Tuesday morning and highs Monday and Tuesday will only make it to the mid 20s.

The pick of the week is Wednesday with highs back in the mid 50s with sunshine and then at or near 60 Thursday with the chance of rain showers returning.

