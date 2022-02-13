By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a gunman in Homewood.
Public Safety says a man was shot several times on Idlewild Street.
This happened around 8:45 p.m. last night.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police do not have any suspects at this time.