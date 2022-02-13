CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a gunman in Homewood.

Public Safety says a man was shot several times on Idlewild Street.

This happened around 8:45 p.m. last night.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.