MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) — A teenager is in custody after police accused him of stealing a car from a 30-year-old man at gunpoint.

It happened Thursday night on Rustic Avenue in Mt. Oliver.

The next day, around 4:30 a.m. Friday, police say the stolen car crashed on Perrysville Avenue in Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Multiple juveniles arrived at area hospitals with a range of injuries resulting from the crash.

After the investigation, detectives are accusing 18-year-old Tyler Hutchinson of being involved in the robbery along with two other male suspects.

He was arrested late on Friday night in Sheraden.

Hutchinson is facing charges of robbery of a motor vehicle, theft, receiving stolen property, corruption of minors, recklessly endangering another person and criminal conspiracy.