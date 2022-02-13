By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) – Could Super Bowl 56 be the final game in the NFL for Pittsburgh native Aaron Donald?

During the pregame show, former Patriot turned TV analyst Rodney Harrison hinted that it could be.

"If he wins a #SuperBowl, there's a strong possibility that he could walk away from the game and retire." Rodney Harrison on Aaron Donald and his future in football. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/tFzkHz8Axc — Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 13, 2022

“He’s big on legacy, and he doesn’t want to be known as a defender that accomplished so many individual things but never won a Super Bowl,” Harrison said. “But he also told me this, if he wins a Super Bowl, there’s a strong possibility that he could walk away from the game and retire.”

Donald was taken by the Rams 13th overall in the 2014 draft after a storied four seasons at Pitt, recording 115 solo tackles, 29.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles.

The Penn Hills alum has been a Pro Bowl selection in all eight of his NFL season, a seven-time all-pro, and has won NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times, tying Lawrence Taylor and JJ Watt for most.

While he may be contemplating retiring, he still has the motor as he recorded 12.5 sacks, 19 tackles for losses, and 25 quarterback hits this past season.

He also is two sacks short of 100 for his career.