By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s another egg in the Hays eagles’ nest.

Egg number two came on Valentine’s Day, a few days after the first on Friday.

The eagles will take turns staying in the nest, incubating the eggs and making sure they’re never left unattended.

The average laying time can range from two to four days, the Audubon Society says, so more could be on the way soon.

After hatching, the eaglets will stay in the nest for several days. The Audobon Society says in Pennsylvania, the eaglets usually leave around mid-summer and keep coming back until their parents kick them out.

Last year, the eagles laid three eggs. The first hatched near the end of March.

Bird lovers can watch the eagles through a new, crisper camera with audio this year. The camera livestreams the nest in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood. You can watch it right here.

There’s also a camera installed for a nest at the Mon Valley Works Irvin Plant in West Mifflin this year.