PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Apollo man is accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend and using a tracking device to keep tabs on her whereabouts.

State police investigators said Ronald Roessler used smartphone technology to locate the woman, and they used that same technology to arrest him.

The alleged victim and her husband told troopers that someone in a brown vehicle came to her house in Oklahoma Township and walked behind their SUV. Investigators said that person was the 58-year-old Roessler.

The victim already had a PFA out against Roessler, who wasn’t there long, but long enough to leave something behind, investigators said.

Later, the woman told police, she started getting notifications on her phone that she was being tracked by something called an air tag, made by Apple. When troopers went to investigate, they found the device, about the size of a quarter, wrapped in plastic and tape, attached to the woman’s SUV trailer hitch.

Once they found the device, troopers said they used its identification number to find out who activated it, leading them right to Roessler.

Roessler is free on bond after being charged with stalking and violating his PFA.