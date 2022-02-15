WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man and woman were found dead at a home in Waynesburg.

A landlord found a body inside a second floor apartment on Morris Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday. The landlord called 911, and when police arrived, officers found a second body.

The Greene County district attorney said it appears to be a double homicide. The victims haven’t been identified.

“I believe this was an isolated incident. I don’t believe the public is in any danger at this point,” said District Attorney Dave Russo.

It’s unclear how long the bodies were there or what the connection is between the two victims.

“I think the landlord had told my mother they had recently moved in there not too long ago, not even a month. So it’s scary to think about how long they were in there deceased,” said neighbor Josh Brewer.

Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday morning, the coroner said.

No suspects are in custody.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.