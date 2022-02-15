By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A crew from Port Vue was called to West Virginia this weekend to help search for a missing man.
Vigilant Hose Company #1 Of Port Vue; Station 237 members searched the wooded areas of Cheat Lake for Bryn Hargreaves, a former professional English rugby player who was reported missing on Jan. 16.
Hargreaves, 36, lives at the Whisper Creek Apartments in the Cheat Lake area near Morgantown, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Authorities believe Hargreaves last communicated with his family and friends on Jan. 3.
Police have unsuccessfully searched the area multiple times for Hargreaves, who is described as 6-foot-2 with brown hair. He also has a tattoo of a family crest on his right arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 304-291-7260.