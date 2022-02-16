By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Waynesburg, after police said two people were found dead in their home on Monday afternoon.

Police chief Thomas Ankrom said he got a call from the landlord who owns the Morris Street home around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The landlord reported that he had not heard from his tenants for several days.

Ankrom said that’s when a man was found dead at the top of the steps with a gunshot wound. A woman was also found on the second floor with a gunshot wound.

Ankrom said this is the first double homicide case in the borough in over a decade.

WATCH: Jessica Guay reports



“I’ve been chief here for 18 years. I’ve never had one homicide, let alone two at the same time,” Ankrom said. “I don’t recall in my lifetime of living here for 44 years of there being a double homicide in the borough of Waynesburg.”

Police say the victims, both middle-aged, had been living at the home for about three months.

The Greene County Coroner identified the victims as 47-year-old Judy Hunter and 54-year-old Kevin Williford.

“The downstairs neighbor indicated they hadn’t heard from them for roughly 10 days,” Ankrom said. “They have been deceased for a period of time. I don’t know the exact length of time at this point.”

Ankrom said his department is now in the process of serving search warrants on various items as they work to track down a suspect.

“We’re doing everything we can to locate those who are responsible and bring them to justice as fast as we can. I will make sure my men and women are out patrolling heavily, as they usually do,” Ankrom said.

The Greene County district attorney said he believes this was an isolated incident and the public should not worry. The victims have not yet been identified, as police are still working to notify next of kin.

A motive is not known at this time, according to police.