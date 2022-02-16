By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were hospitalized after a crash near the Squirrel Hill Tunnels.
The crash on I-376 westbound happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, dispatchers said. One car was sideways in the outbound tunnel exit while the other car was on the side of the road.
The crash on I-376 westbound happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, dispatchers said. One car was sideways in the outbound tunnel exit while the other car was on the side of the road.

State troopers also said there was a "police incident" near the tunnels, but it was cleared at 2 p.m. When NewsChopper 2 flew over the tunnels around 2:30, traffic appeared to be moving slowly and some police cruisers were still parked outside.
PennDOT said the crash was cleared around 1:50 p.m.
Two people were taken to hospitals, but there are no details on their condition.