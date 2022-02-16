PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has issued a consumer alert about the malicious use of Apple AirTags.

The alert was issued Wednesday, with Shapiro saying he wants everyone to be aware. There have been reports of people having had their locations tracked unknowingly without their consent by AirTags.

Just this week, state police said a man from Apollo violated a PFA when he used the device to keep tabs on his ex-girlfriend. He is now facing several charges.

“It’s uncomfortable knowing that people have these devices they can just pop into your bag, especially because I am from (New) Jersey, so I’m really far from home,” Pitt student Renita Mehta said Wednesday. “But it’s good to know there’s awareness of these things.”

According to Shapiro, people are finding Airtags stashed in their cars, purses and coat pockets. In the wrong hands, Shapiro said the Bluetooth device can “lead to disaster.” Mehta said she is happy that this is being addressed.

Shapiro’s consumer alert came with some advice about how to be aware that an AirTag is tracking you. For example, listen for strange beeping noises, because the device makes noise when separated from its original device for some time. Also, watch for the “item detected near you” alert on your iPhone, and you can download the Tracker Detect app if you are an Android user to check for Bluetooth trackers within range.

Shapiro reinforced that not all AirTags are being used for the wrong reasons. He also said Apple users should update their devices regularly to have the most up-to-date security features.