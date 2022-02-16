By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER (KDKA) – The search is underway for Danielle Kline after she allegedly stabbed another woman outside of a convenience store.

Butler City Police said that on Tuesday afternoon, just after 3:30 p.m., they were called to the 500 block of State Street for a reported robbery.

Once they arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman who was being attended to by paramedics after she had been stabbed in the stomach.

Police learned the woman had been stabbed near the 7-Eleven on West Jefferson Street.

The victim claimed that 39-year-old Danielle Kline and that Kline had also taken $80 from her. Police were able to identify Kline as she dropped her purse at the scene.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated and her condition is not known.

Meanwhile, Kline is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, robbery, and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Butler City Police at 724-287-7743.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details