By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) – The 17th president of Slippery Rock University has announced his retirement which will be effective on June 30, 2023.

William J. Behre was appointed as president in 2018 and made his retirement announcement after he formally notified the university’s council of trustees.

“It has truly been an honor to serve as the president of this institution,” said Behre. “From the moment my wife, Leah, and I stepped on campus, the community greeted us warmly and welcomed us in as one of their own. That feeling of family and belonging is something we will carry with us well beyond our days at The Rock.”

With Behre’s retirement, the university says had they will begin the search for its 18th president in the coming weeks.