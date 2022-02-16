PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An Uber driver who was found shot to death in Monroeville is being remembered as a loving mother of four.

Family friend Dominick Loffredo said he’s known Christi Spicuzza for over 10 years and it was unlike her to disappear without calling.

Spicuzza went missing late Thursday night after making a few trips for Uber. Her car was found Saturday morning in Pitcairn a few hours before her body was found in Monroeville.

Loffredo said when he saw Spicuzza’s fiance post on Facebook that she was missing, he prayed for her.

“She would never be away from the kids for more than a couple of hours at work or she definitely would not be in touch for twelve hours. She was a good mom,” Loffredo told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso.

He said he has several questions about Spicuzza’s death. Spicuzza’s purse was found in the car, but her Uber camera was missing, investigators said.

“Why would you want to hurt an Uber? She’s a young mother. She poses no threat to anybody,” Loffredo said.

Uber agreed to send police data like GPS locations, trip information and details like who she picked up that night. Police have not released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information on the case is being urged to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).