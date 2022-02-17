PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a lot to unpack with today’s weather so it’s good that they give me a place to blog each and every day.

Right Now:

Wind Advisory in effect from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. with wind gust up to 50mph possible as a cool front slides by.

Flood (countywide) Watch in effect from 10:00 a.m. this morning through 7:00 a.m. on Friday. Isolated river flooding possible due to significant snowpack still on the ground for places in the watch area.

Flood Watch on Allegheny at CW Bill Dam. The forecast has the river cresting at 17.3’. Flooding of some basements in New Kensington begins at 17.7’. Navigation is suspended at 18’.

Alert: Today and Tomorrow are First Alert Weather Days due to high winds and potential river flooding

Aware: Today will be the first of 3 big rain events over the next 10 days and four over the next two weeks. This is normal for this time of the year… (well maybe about a month early)

We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for today. We, the meteorologists here at KDKA, do this as a way to focus on those periods of time when the weather will impact you the most. We hope that the information we provide and the special changes to our weather maps will help to inform you about potential risks all in the hopes it keeps you and those you love and care for safe.

So with that, let’s talk about today.

Overall today’s active weather isn’t going to impact everyone, but for those who are impacted, it could very well be a big deal. Places like New Kensington, along the banks of the Allegheny River.

The Allegheny is expected to rise and crest around 17.3’ tomorrow morning. At 17.7’, some basements in homes in New Kensington begin to flood. At 18’ all river travel through the dam is shut down. The flood watch is in effect through Friday afternoon.

There is a broader areal flood watch for places starting in Butler and Beaver county and extending up north. This is where the snowpack is still fairly high and ice is still plentiful on rivers. With the recent warm-up along with around an inch of rain falling, these places will find themselves vulnerable to ice jams causing flooding for places you don’t normally see it at.

While they will be dealing with river flooding to the north, it’s strong wind speeds they will be dealing with to the southeast. Winds could gust as high as 50mph overnight and places like Westmoreland, Fayette, Somerset, and Bedford counties.

When it comes to just your forecast, today will be mild with highs near 60. Rain arrives after 9:00 this morning, sticking around for the rest of the day.

Today could be wild as we will see a brief round of potential thunderstorms around 8:00 p.m. with temperatures tumbling behind the storms.

By 2-3:00 in the morning any remaining rain will change over to a wintry mix and snow. The good news is that temperatures most of the morning will be above 32 degrees. This will limit the impact to area drivers when it comes to slick spots.

Looking ahead we will see another round of snow on Saturday as a mid-level low sweep by us to our north.

Sunday should be dry and sunny with temperatures near the seasonal average for this time of the year.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.