By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two kinds of deodorants are being recalled because of concerns about a cancer-causing chemical.

The FDA is concerned about the presence of benzene in four types of Brut deodorant sprays and two types of Sure antiperspirant sprays.

Unexpected levels of benzene were discovered in the propellant used for the spray cans.

The recalled items have an expiration date on or before August 2023.

Here’s the list with the UPC codes from the FDA:

Brut: Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 4oz, UPC 00827755070085

Brut: Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz, UPC 00827755070108

Brut: Classic Deodorant Aerosol, 154g, UPC 00827755070177

Brut: Classic Deodorant Aerosol, 10oz, UPC 00827755070047

Sure: Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz, UPC 00883484002025

Sure: Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz, UPC 00883484002278

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to it occurs by inhalation, by mouth and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.

MORE INFORMATION:

To date, no reports of adverse events related to this recall have been reported, the FDA said.

Anyone who has bought the recalled products should stop using it immediately and throw it away.