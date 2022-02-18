By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two kinds of deodorants are being recalled because of concerns about a cancer-causing chemical.READ MORE: FDA Warns Parents, Recalls Powdered Baby Formula After 3 Infants Fall Ill And 1 Dies
The FDA is concerned about the presence of benzene in four types of Brut deodorant sprays and two types of Sure antiperspirant sprays.
Unexpected levels of benzene were discovered in the propellant used for the spray cans.
The recalled items have an expiration date on or before August 2023.READ MORE: Anthropologie Recalling Candles That May Break While Burning
Here’s the list with the UPC codes from the FDA:
Brut: Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 4oz, UPC 00827755070085
Brut: Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz, UPC 00827755070108
Brut: Classic Deodorant Aerosol, 154g, UPC 00827755070177
Brut: Classic Deodorant Aerosol, 10oz, UPC 00827755070047
Sure: Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz, UPC 00883484002025
Sure: Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz, UPC 00883484002278
Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to it occurs by inhalation, by mouth and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.
MORE INFORMATION:
To date, no reports of adverse events related to this recall have been reported, the FDA said.MORE NEWS: Park Outside: Hyundai, Kia Recall 485K Vehicles Due To Fire Risk
Anyone who has bought the recalled products should stop using it immediately and throw it away.