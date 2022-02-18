By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a delay in Girl Scout Cookie orders coming to western Pennsylvania.
If you ordered a box or 10, don't worry because your order is on the way. But just like everything right now, supply chain problems have hit the cookies.
Girls Scouts of Western Pennsylvania said it has received some inventory, though shipments from the bakers continue to arrive.
As the cookies come into the warehouses, they are immediately getting the boxes out to Girl Scout troops. They just ask that you be patient.