By: Jessica Guay and Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – River levels are rising after Thursday’s heavy rainfall, impacting travel on and along Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers.

No vehicles are parked at the Mon Wharf because a good portion of it is underwater. It remains closed. Getting on and off any yachts at the Fox Chapel Marina would not be easy because it’s flooded too.

The Allegheny River crept up the North Shore Riverwalk, and it is now submerged. The 10th Street Bypass looked normal on Friday afternoon, but PennDOT decided to close the bypass in both directions starting at 4 p.m. because it’s expected to flood.

“We’re going to have high waters, higher flows, higher velocity, and a lot of ice moving down those rivers,” said Vincent DeCarlo, chief of operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.

DeCarlo said the Mon River levels will crest below action stage. The Ohio River at Pittsburgh was up to 22 feet around 6 p.m. on Friday, and it could crest at 24.5 feet by Saturday. The flood stage is 25 feet.

“Just give yourself extra time, especially getting around the city,” said PennDOT District 11 Assistant District Executive of Maintenance Lori Musto said. “The Auto Show is in town, there are other events in town this week. Just give yourself some extra time. Fingers crossed that doesn’t flood and we can get it open in the morning.”

As for the Allegheny River, DeCarlo said it could reach its flood stage, which is 20 feet. Locks 2 through 5 on the Allegheny River are out of service, shutting down commercial travel.

DeCarlo told KDKA that District’s 16 Flood Control Reservoirs are functioning properly.

“We have mostly all of our flood storage capacity. We will capture all of that water, and as the water starts to fall on the rivers, we will coordinate that with releases for the reservoirs so we won’t have a double crest on the rivers,” he said.

Officials are keeping an eye on the lower-level areas. Recreational activities near the rivers should be avoided.

PennDOT reminds drivers that it only takes a couple of inches of water on the road to lift your car.