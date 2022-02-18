By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The Washington County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty against the couple accused of hiding their dead child’s body in the wall of their home.

Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis were back in court Friday morning.

The couple is facing 17 charges each – including homicide.

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said in December that a forensic exam found that the couple’s baby, Archer, suffered broken ribs.

In addition to that, text messages exchanged between the couple show how angry they were when Archer cried, repeatedly calling him inappropriate names and saying things like “Dude, what the (expletive) is his problem, I’m about to (expletive) snap his neck.”

The district attorney said he believes Archer was five months to a year old when he died last February.

Wilt previously said Hollis is the one who cut the hole in the wall at their home on Lookout Avenue in Charleroi and resealed it after the baby’s remains was placed inside, investigators said. Detectives also interviewed Hollis and said he admitted to doing that.

Wilt’s attorney said his client has cooperated with the district attorney’s office and stated that she went on the record early in the case saying she doesn’t know how her son died and wasn’t present when he passed away.

She also said she would give truthful testimony to bring homicide charges against her husband. The attorney also stressed Wilt maintains her innocence in this case.

