By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA (KDKA) — Tuition at IUP could be cut drastically starting in the Fall 2022 semester.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Snow Squall Warning Issued, 1-3 Inches Expected Across Region
The university’s trustees have approved a plan to reduce tuition for full-time students taking 15 credits per semester by almost 20%.
The plan would seek to cut undergraduate tuition by $1,854 per year for incoming and current in-state students.READ MORE: River Levels Are Rising After Heavy Rainfall, Impacting Travel On And Along Pittsburgh's Three Rivers
And IUP is planning to lower tuition by 32%, or $3,768, for in-state undergraduate students taking 18 credits per semester.
“In essence, undergraduate students who live in Pennsylvania and who are enrolled in 12 to 18 credits will pay $7,716 in annual tuition, regardless of academic credit load,” IUP said in a statement.
The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors will review the proposal at its meeting on March 2.MORE NEWS: Police Crediting Detectives, Uber Cooperation And Community Tips For Arrest In Christi Spicuzza's Death
This decision follows the university freezing tuition rates for the last three years and maintaining the same rates for housing for the last six years, according to IUP.