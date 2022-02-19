By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating an attempted burglary in Kiski Township.
Police say someone tried to break into a home on Moore Avenue in North Apollo.
Neighbors say they saw a group of people sneaking around by several homes in the middle of the night.
Police want anyone with surveillance video that may have recorded the individuals to give them a call.