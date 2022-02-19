PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was the experience of a lifetime for a group of people going to a very special Prom.
The non-profit organization Life's Work of Western PA planned a prom for the individuals they serve.
There was music, dancing, food, a red carpet and limo rides around the South Side for all the guests of honor.
The mission of Life's Work is to increase the quality of life for people with disabilities and reduce their barriers to employment.
They host parties and celebrations that give the clients a chance to let loose and connect.