By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The "bathtub" area of the Parkway East has reopened to traffic.
PennDOT announced the reopening of westbound I-376 around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
The area had been closed because of flooding concerns.
The southbound I-279 Parkway North ramp to eastbound I-376 Parkway East has also reopened.
The winter weather advisory expires at 3 p.m., and no more snow is expected later.