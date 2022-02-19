WEATHERSaturday is a First Alert Day in our area
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The “bathtub” area of the Parkway East has reopened to traffic.

PennDOT announced the reopening of westbound I-376 around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

The area had been closed because of flooding concerns.

The southbound I-279 Parkway North ramp to eastbound I-376 Parkway East has also reopened.

The winter weather advisory expires at 3 p.m., and no more snow is expected later.