By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow flurries visited our area this morning, making neighborhoods in the Pittsburgh region briefly look like a winter wonderland.
In some places, like Plum Borough, a slight accumulation of snow could be seen.
READ MORE: Parkway East 'Bathtub' Reopens To Traffic
In others, like McCandless and Mt. Lebanon, fast-moving snowflakes, helped by high wind speeds, quickly obscured the entire sky for a large part of the early morning.
But, within a few short hours, the sun has come out in most neighborhoods and is already starting to melt any accumulation we saw on the roads this morning, and crews are also out to ensure the safety of the streets.
Keep in mind though that strong wind gusts are expected to continue well throughout this afternoon.